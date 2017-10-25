Southbound Highway 17 to Highway 1 Ramp Closures

Overnight Drilling Closes Southbound Ramp Starting Monday Night, Oct. 30

A permit drilling project along Highway 17 and the Highway 1/17 connector will require overnight closures including the southbound Highway 1 ramp, beginning Monday night, Oct. 30, Caltrans officials have announced.

Roadwork consists of alternating lane closures on Highway 17 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. The southbound Highway 1 ramp will be closed at the Hwy. 1/17 connector, so Plymouth St. will be used as the detour.

Electronic message boards will be activated to advise travelers about this roadwork. The CHP will be present to assist with traffic control. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes. Roadwork is expected to be completed by 5 am on Friday, Nov. 3, weather permitting.

For lane closure information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Cruz County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-423-0396 or visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#scr.