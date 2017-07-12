12 PVUSD High School Students Receive Scholarships

WATSONVILLE — Twelve accomplished students from Pajaro Valley Unified School District received a total of $36,500 from Soroptimist International of Watsonville. One of the awards given includes a $20,000 scholarship, established in 1997, that honors charter member Lorraine Scott.

This award is for a Watsonville High School graduate who will be attending a four-year college. This year’s $20,000 scholarship award winner is Michelle Ramirez-Trejo. Michelle will be attending UCLA and studying to be a physician in the field of cognitive science. This year marked the 20th young woman to receive this prestigious award.

Janet Krupa, a member of the application review committee, said, “These awards speak directly to our mission to improve the lives of young women, and help them as they work toward a brighter future.” The Lorraine Scott Scholarship Committee reads every application, and conducts personal interviews. The scholarship winners are announced at the individual high school awards banquets. “It’s the most emotional moment, when these young women hear their names called,” Janet said.

The Watsonville Soroptimists also awarded $7,500 to four young women at a dinner in April. These women were recipients of the annual “Live Your Dream” awards.

“These awards are only possible through the generous support of people in our community,” Mary Kashmar, Soroptimist Secretary said. “Individual donations, and guests who come to our annual fundraising event in October, are crucial in keeping these awards vibrant every year.”

In additional to its awards program, Soroptimist International of Watsonville also supports the Dream It Be It program, which provides girls in secondary school with access to professional role models, career education and the resources to live their dreams.

“Soroptimist International — A global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.”

For more information on Soroptimist International of Watsonville – P.O. Box 442 Watsonville, CA 95077 – Contact: Mary Kashmar, Secretary-elect at (831) 706-7289. Website: www.siwatsonville.org