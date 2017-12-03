Header

Soroptimist International Of Watsonville says “Thank You” To its “Great Gatsby” Donors

By Michael Oppenheimer on December 3, 2017

$5,000.00 PLATINUM DONOR
Anonymous

$1,000.00 GOLD DONORS
Anonymous

Deluxe Foods • Edmund and Sonia Duran • Louis and Geneva Ivanovich • Steve and Diane Pereira • Fatima Jewelers

$500.00 BRONZE DONORS

Bailey Properties • Dr. Nancy Bilicich • Cal Giant • Donald Driscoll • Driscoll Family Farms • Ganzerla & Associates • Harrison's Color Corner • Michael and Janet Krupa • McSherry and Hudson • Barbara Marsh Family • Monterey Bay Caterers • Rabobank • Valley Heights • Watsonville Coast Produce

Red Carpet Table Sponsors

Susan AmRhein • Ed and Kathy Banks • Breathe Deeply Pilates • Jess and Laura Brown • Campos Real Estate • Coastal Eye Associates • D' La Colmena • Dobler and Sons • Pat Donohue • John and Caroline Eiskamp • Friends of Rancho Brazil Lane • Adrian and Daisy Gonzales • Julian Grantz • Steve and Leslie Henderson • Imura Japanese Restaurant • Jeff Kane • James and Co. Lighting • Janet King • Dr. Gerald Kondo • Mas Mac • Terry and Myrna Medina • Mehl's Colonial Chapel • Renee and Bob Mello • Monument Lumber • Moxie Salon • Fiaau and Kent Ohmann • Pajaro Valley Lock • Past Presidents of Soroptimist • Santa Cruz County Appraisers • David A. South • Trilogy Weight Loss Clinic • Vear Properties

Event Donors
Monetary Donation, Live And Silent Auction

Alladin Nursery • Susan AmRhein • Sally Anderson • Annie Glass • Baker Brothers • Bernard Beecham and Cheryl Lathrop • Allen and Betty Bjur • Marguerite Bloom • Sue Bloom • Black Oak Casino Resort • Blue Moon Clothing • Bombastic Brewing Company • Boulder Creek Golf & CC • Holly Browne • Campos Real Estate • Carmona’s • Goretti Carvalho • Casserly Golf • Chardonnay Cruises • Cherryvale Farms • Linda Clark • Mabel Cole • Lisa Cottle • Jeanette Crosetti • Corralitos Market • Crazy Horse Golf Course • Dixon and Sons • Disneyland • Pat Donohue • Michelle Donohue-Mendoza • Dream Inn • Bridget Driscoll • Terry Dutra • Glenn and Adele Eberhart • Eric’s Deli • Ella’s at the Airport • Laurie Evans • Ellen Everlove • Katherine Foxworthy • Bonnie Foxworthy • Freedom Meat Locker • Garrett Jeweler. Gilroy Gardens • Golden China Restaurant • Clinton and Ann Gurnee • Ruth Gurnee • Jalisco’s • Jewel Theatre • Candace Harding • Hensley’s • Hindquarter Bar and Grille • Helen Hoffman • Pam Hudson • Wendy Hurst • Gayle Ivanovich • Sandy Jurach • Kelly’s Books • Mary Kashmar • Jan King • Dr. Gerald Kondo • Janet Krupa • Luann Lauesen • Ida Lomazzi • Mark Areias Jewelers • Chris Marsh • Martinelli’s Cider • Maryelle Coiffures • Myrna Medina • Jan Mitchell • Mark Monte • Monterey Zoo • Kelly Moore Paints • Fiaau Ohmann • Jazmin Ohmann • Olive Connection • June Otjen • Bernie Palmtag • Charlie and Teeny Parker • Amy Newell • Krissy Petersen • Pajaro Valley Lock • Queen’s • Rainbow Carpet One • Betty Rather • Raley’s Nob Hill • Candice Richter • Roaring Camp • Roche Leather • Safeway • Santa Cruz Boardwalk • Seascape Golf • Jane Sharron – Kirigin Cellars • Polly Sirles • Sol Lamar Salon • Spring Hills Golf Course • Donna Swedberg • Taylor’s Office Supply • Tayo Day Spa • Virginia Varni • Jo Ann Vear • Von Lux – Jill Pearlberg and Deborah Polverino-Bredy • Dana Walter • Wooden Nickel • Brenda Woods.

Special “THANKS” to Master Auctioneer Terry Medina, Travis Palmer and “The Once in A Whiles,” Watsonville High School students, Seascape Golf and Country Club, numerous volunteers, all of the members of Soroptimist International of Watsonville and all who attended and helped make this event a great success!

•••

“Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.”

