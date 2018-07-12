Soquel Pioneer & Historical Association Picnic

SLV Historical Society’s Lisa Robinson will Speak

Each year, the Pioneers sponsor a potluck picnic for the community on the last Saturday in July. The picnic takes place Saturday, July 28, and begins at Noon. Participants come early to meet and greet old and new friends and to enjoy the photos and scrapbooks provided by the Pioneers. Please bring a potluck dish. Suggested donation is $5 per individual or family.

This year our speaker will be Lisa Robinson, President of the Board of Directors of the San Lorenzo Valley Historical Society. Her topic will be: Bear With Us — Bear Stories Of The Santa Cruz Mountains

In the mid-1700s, the San Francisco peninsula was home to large numbers of grizzlies. The abundance of food was shared between the hierarchy of wildlife and the native peoples; there was plenty for all. In just a few decades, this would change.

Confrontations between man and bear often resulted in death or serious injury. By the late-1800s there were few grizzlies left here and by 1900, grizzlies, once prolific, had been hunted to extinction.

This talk will recount stories of bear encounters, both grizzlies and black bears, in the Santa Cruz area from the late 1700s to the present day.

Lisa Robinson has lived in the San Lorenzo Valley since 1990. She is President of the Board of Directors of the San Lorenzo Valley Historical Society, which owns and operates the San Lorenzo Valley Museum, where she manages the exhibitions and collections.

She is a member of the Santa Cruz MAH Landmark Committee and is chair of the MAH Publications Committee.

Lisa is the author of The San Lorenzo Valley (Arcadia Press) and The San Lorenzo Valley Flume (Lulu), and editor of Redwood Logging and Conservation in the Santa Cruz Mountains — A Split History (MAH).

She is the local history writer for the Santa Cruz Mountain Bulletin newspaper.

Location is Pringle Grove: Take N. Main Street to Pringle Lane – Look for Soquel Pioneers signs.

For more info visit Soquelpioneers.com