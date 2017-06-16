Soquel High School Valedictorians Class of 2017

Charles Bailey — Parents: Charles Bailey & Julie Bailey – College: Duke University – Favorite Subject: Social Studies – SHS Experience: Learning from my peers and hearing different ideas on certain subjects has been my most valuable experience.

Linnea Blaustein — Parents: Josh Blaustein & Kia Blaustein – College: Santa Barbara Community College – Favorite Subject: Mathematics – SHS Experience: Leadership experience in both academics and sports.

Pearson Bradley — Parents: Tom Bradley & Michelle Bradley – College: UC Berkeley – Favorite Subject: English – SHS Experience: My experience at Soquel High taught me how important friends & community are to being happy and successful.

Melissa Favorite — Parents: Jeff Favorite & Alysha Favorite – College: De Anza College – Favorite Subject: AP Government – SHS Experience: I learned how to communicate with people of different backgrounds.

Lauren Finnigan — Parents: Thomas Finnigan & Jane Finnigan – College: University of Puget Sound – Favorite Subject: Social Studies – SHS Experience: I will always remember the important life skills I learned at Soquel, such as accepting procrastination and functioning after an all nighter.

Matthew Founds — Parents: James Founds & Lynn Founds – College: Fresno State – Favorite Subject: Medieval History

Alysia Garcia — Parents: Pedro Garcia & Colleen Martin Garcia – College: UCLA – Favorite Subject: Biology – SHS Experience: Soquel has taught me the importance of determination and dedication, to further my capabilities.

Antonio Garcia — Parents: Pedro Garcia & Colleen Martin Garcia – College: UCLA – Favorite Subject: Mathematics – SHS Experience: Being part of the community and learning how to work for the community and work with it.

Ellie Graessle — Parents: Brett Graessle & Molly Graessle – College: UCLA – Favorite Subject: – SHS Experience: The one thing that I will take with me from Soquel High is the sense of community and second family that you get from teams or clubs. My water polo team definitely made my high school experience 100x more fun. Participate!

Michael Johnson — Parents: Mike Johnson & Kelly Krauel – College: Cabrillo College – Favorite Subject: Mathematics – SHS Experience: My Soquel High experience allowed me to make great lifelong friendships.

Viviane King-Adas — Parents: Marcelo Adas & Margaret King – College: Northeastern University or UC Berkeley (undecided) – Favorite Subject: Mathematics – SHS Experience: My avid fascination with art and mathematics of a result of amazing teachers will hopefully carry me through the rest of my life.

Hannah Leff — Parents: Lauren Leff – College: Case Western Reserve University – Favorite Subject: Government and politics – SHS Experience: The most important thing I’ve learned from my time at Soquel High School is being able to forge helpful and meaningful relationships with my teachers and peers.

Hannah Martin — Parents: Timothy Martin & Heather Martin – College: UC Berkeley

Tyler Medrano-Szewczyk — Parents: Timothy Szewczyk – College: UC San Diego – Favorite Subject: Human Biology – SHS Experience: Throughout my experience at SHS I have developed a desire to cultivate and explore community and culture.

Kyle Niiyama — Parents: Ross Niiyama & Laurie Niiyama – College: UC Davis – Favorite Subject: Physics – SHS Experience: Procrastination is always the answer.

Jeffrey Pittman — Parents: Ken Pittman & Erica Pittman Gaynor – College: UCSB – Favorite Subject: Mathematics – SHS Experience: I will definitely remember that procrastination is not always the best option.

Leila Williams — Parents: Patrick Williams & Lily Webber – College: UCLA – Favorite Subject: Biology – SHS Experience: I will be forever grateful for the work ethic I developed in my AP classes and club leadership opportunities at Soquel High.

Moritz Wodtke — Parents: Dirk Wodtke & Beatrix Wodtke – College: Cabrillo College – Favorite Subject: AVID Tutor – SHS Experience: Time management will allow me to spend more time with my friends.

Hyunkyung Yoon — Parents: Kwangyul Yoon & Hyojean Kim – College: UC Berkeley – Favorite Subject: Mathematics (Calculus) – SHS Experience: Through my years at Soquel high school, I have learned to not fear the uncertainty but to embrace the unexpected.

Salutatorian: Dhyana Kimie — Parents: Patricia Bouzina-Kimie – College: Azusa Pacific University

(This is a list of potential Valedictorians and Salutatorians. Final status as a Valedictorian or Salutatorian is based on 8 semesters, and can’t be determined until official grades are released. – Ana Martinez, SHS Counseling Secretary)