Soquel Demonstration State Forest Reopened

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Soquel Demonstration State Forest (SDSF) was closed on January 11, 2017 to protect the public safety. SDSF infrastructure suffered major storm damage over the winter. Since then, extensive repairs to the forest infrastructure was completed and it reopened June 3, 2017.

Operations for the Meridian timber harvesting operation have begun in the area of Sawpit Trail. Dangerous conditions exist and this area is closed to the public. The closed area is posted with closed area signs and shown on maps at the SDSF informational signboards. Entering the closed area is a misdemeanor under the authority of Title 14, Section 1439, California Code of Regulations.

Later this summer, Tractor Road and Hihn’s Mill Road will be used for transporting logs with log trucks affecting access to the Flow Trail. During the time of active log trucking, the Flow Trail will be closed on weekdays. Announcements will be posted on the CAL FIRE Soquel Demonstration State Forest Facebook page, on signboards and from our phone message updates at (831) 475-8643.

Visitors to SDSF area reminded that the forest is very remote with no drinking water available and limited toilet facilities. SDSF is open during daylight hours only. No fires of any kind are allowed. Campfires, barbeques or portable gas stoves are prohibited.

For information updates follow us on: SDSF Webpage at http://calfire.ca.gov/resource_mgt/resource_mgt_state forests_soquel – CAL FIRE Soquel Demonstration State Forest Facebook page @CALFIRESoquel – CAL FIRE CZU on Twitter @CALFIRECZU