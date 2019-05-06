Soquel Creek Water District Honored With “Transparency Certificate of Excellence”

The Soquel Creek Water District (District) proudly announces that it has been honored by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF), a state-wide nonprofit dedicated to providing recognition and professional certifications to special district officials and employees. For the third time since 2015, the District has received the Transparency Certificate of Excellence. The District is also honored that its General Manager, Ron Duncan, has received the distinguished Special District Administrator Certification.

In February 2015, the District became the first special district in Santa Cruz County to receive the Transparency Certificate, which is awarded in recognition of outstanding transparency and good governance. Every two years, special districts must be re-accredited to demonstrate transparency is maintained, and updated with any new or required methodologies. Following the District’s initial recognition, SDLF reaccredited the District in April 2017. Now, the District is again reaccredited for another two years, as of April 2019.

“We are here to serve the community. It is our obligation to keep our customers informed and involved on all the issues facing the District and about actions we take on behalf of our customers.”said Dr. Tom LaHue, President of the District’s Board of Directors. “Thisaward recognizes that our staff and Board are doing a good job of that. We’re honored and proud to achieve this certification from the SDLF, and are dedicated to continuing to meet that high standard.”

In addition to the Transparency Certification, the District is pleased and honored that General Manager Ron Duncan last year succeeded in a rigorous study and examination process, and has received the SDLF’s Special District Administrator Certification. This certification recognizes the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of professional special district administrators. The examination covers a candidate’s abilities in all key aspects of special district administration including governance, legal requirements, policy development, ethics in public service, strategic planning, public and customer relations, organization, budget and finance, and personnel.

“We’re very fortunate to have Ron as our general manager, and this certification points to his integrity, excellent management skills, and unwavering dedication to the District, and the people we serve.” added Dr. LaHue. “Ron’s achievement is really a testament to his belief in continued learning and determination to bring added value to the District and its customers.

The community is invited to the May 7 Board meeting, at which Mr. Steven Nascimento of the SDLF will recognize the District for achieving the District Transparency Certificate, and its General Manager for obtaining the Special District Administrator Certification.