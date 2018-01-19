Songs of Past, Present & Future

Third Concert of the Santa Cruz Symphony’s 2017-18 Classic Series

January 27, 7:30 p.m. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

January 28, 2:00 p.m. Mello Center For The Performing Arts

Richard Wagner‘s celebratory and stirring Prelude to his comedic opera Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg begins our vocally themed program. The story revolves around the city’s guild of Meistersinger (Master Singers), an association of amateur poets and musicians who were primarily master craftsmen of various trades.

The mastersingers had developed a craftsman like approach to music making, with an intricate system of rules for composing and performing songs. The work draws much of its atmosphere from its depiction of the Nuremberg of the era and the traditions of the mastersinger guild. The Prelude is approximately 9 minutes long.

Next is Richard Strauss‘ visionary and transcendent Four Last Songs with Metropolitan Opera star and frequent guest Michelle Bradley. The songs are “Frühling” (Spring), “September,” “Beim Schlafengehen”(When Falling Asleep), and ”Im Abendrot” (At Sunset). All of the songs but “Frühling” deal with death. Frühling, September, and Beim Schlafengehen are based on poems by Hermann Hess. Im Abendrot is based on a poem by Joseph von Eichendorff which he felt had a special meaning for him. Strauss wrote the songs for soprano and orchestra, and died shortly after completing them. They are suffused with a sense of calm, acceptance, and completeness. The four songs are approximately 25 minutes.

One Thousand and One Nights, also known as The Arabian Nights, is the inspiration for Rimsky-Korsakov‘s sweepingly epic Scheherazade, once again featuring our concertmaster, Nigel Armstrong. Korsakov wrote a brief introduction for the premiere:

The Sultan Schariar, convinced that all women are false and faithless, vowed to put to death each of his wives after the first nuptial night. But the Sultana Scheherazade saved her life by entertaining her lord with fascinating tales, told seriatim, for a thousand and one nights. The Sultan, consumed with curiosity, postponed from day to day the execution of his wife, and finally repudiated his bloody vow entirely.

The piece lasts approximately 46 minutes and consists of four movements: The Sea and Sinbad‘s Ship, The Kalandar Prince, The Young Prince and The Young Princess, and Festival at Baghdad. The Sea. The Ship Breaks against a Cliff Surmounted by a Bronze Horseman.

•••

Program

Wagner — Overture to Die Meistersinger — Michelle Bradley, Soprano

R. Strauss — Vier letzte Lieder (Four Last Songs) 1. “Frühling” 2. “September” 3. “Beim Schlafengehen” 4. “Im Abendrot”

— Intermission —

Rimsky-Korsakov — Scheherazade