After 35 years in the construction industry, specifically the solar industry, local family man Daniel Camacho decided to open his own home improvement/solar company.

Solar Motion provides a full turnkey solar installation and project management for all phases of home improvement — including the roof under the solar system, battery systems, and solar preparation. They also offer solar panel cleaning and conditioning on existing solar systems.

After cleaning, you will see a 5% to 15% increase in energy production (depending on how soiled your system is). Special anti-soiling coating is available for an additional cost. Daniel lives by his company motto, “Maximizing the Sun’s Energy Every Day, So You Can Rest Easy At Night.”

(408) 320-7267 www.solarmotionca.com