Header

Solar Motion

By See Below on September 17, 2019

Solar Motion

Solar Motion Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comAfter 35 years in the construction industry, specifically the solar industry, local family man Daniel Camacho decided to open his own home improvement/solar company.

Solar Motion Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comSolar Motion provides a full turnkey solar installation and project management for all phases of home improvement — including the roof under the solar system, battery systems, and solar preparation. They also offer solar panel cleaning and conditioning on existing solar systems.

After cleaning, you will see a 5% to 15% increase in energy production (depending on how soiled your system is). Special anti-soiling coating is available for an additional cost. Daniel lives by his company motto, “Maximizing the Sun’s Energy Every Day, So You Can Rest Easy At Night.”

•••

(408) 320-7267 www.solarmotionca.com

Solar Motion Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Max Camacho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  