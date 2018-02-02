Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Seminars

Build Your Business: Writing Your Best Business Plan

Saturday, February 3, 9:30 am-12:30 pm, Cabrillo College Rm. 1604, 6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos

This seminar will help you identify the most appropriate business planning format for starting or expanding a business, marketing basics, and a strategic plan to put your business on the road to success. Learn how to establish realistic goals and objectives, determine startup costs, as well as various methods of financing your startup.

Led by Keith Holtaway, 35-year entrepreneur and small business consultant to over 700 business owners from Carmel to Santa Rosa.

Cost: $35 Advanced Registration is required. Seating is limited. Thank you to Wells Fargo Bank for their generous sponsorship that helps keep our events affordable.

Call: 831-479-­6136 or register online (santacruzsbdc.org/calendar)

Brown Bag Series: Get Found on Google

Wednesday, February 14, 12 -1 pm, Santa Cruz Public Library Upstairs Meeting Room, 224 Church Street, Santa Cruz

Google Workshop: This presentation introduces Google My Business, a free tool to manage your business information across Google. This workshop is a great opportunity to hear from one of Google’s top instructors, Maria Elena Duron. You will gain information on how to utilize Google as a way to help your business be found online and increase your sales.

Maria is a speaker for Google’s Get Your Business Online program. She helps businesses profitably harness their personal brand, content, and referral marketing. Her wide range of clients includes hotels, restaurants, inventors, authors, and web series creators.

Cost: FREE and open to the public, pre-registration is appreciated, please visit (santacruzpl.org/brownbags/)

Build Your Business: QuickBooks Basics

Saturday, February 24, 9 am-1 pm, Cabrillo College Rm. 318, 6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos

Information systems professionals, personal consulting services, massage therapists, personal trainers, and sports trainers need QuickBooks, too! Take your home-based industry from hobby to business. Learn and apply basic accounting concepts, business structure, and sound recordkeeping procedures to your consulting/service business.

Prepare invoices, track your receivables, and predict timely collection. Accept credit/debit card payments. Gain familiarity with basic financial statements and how they help you grow your business. Know you are financially successful and document those all-important tax deductions.

The class is taught in a computer lab to ensure student hands-on experience with the software. Purchase of QuickBooks Pro is not required, but purchasing “QuickBooks Pro for Dummies” is recommended for those who do not own the software.

Students must bring a USB Memory Disk of at least 1 GB of memory to class. Mac users are welcome to bring their own laptops with QuickBooks already installed.

Cost: $35 Advanced Registration is required. Seating is limited. Thank you to Wells Fargo Bank for their generous sponsorship that helps keep our events affordable.

Call: 831-479-­6136 or register online (santacruzsbdc.org/calendar)

Build Your Business: Record Keeping for Small Business

Saturday, February 24, 9:30 am-12:30 pm, Cabrillo College Rm. 316, 6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos

Every small business owner needs to understand the numbers! This class will teach the basics of good recordkeeping. We will cover: the bookkeeping cycle, accrual vs. cash vs. tax accounting, the chart of accounts, journals and general ledger, and double entry and single-entry bookkeeping.

Cost: $35 Advanced Registration is required. Seating is limited.

Call: 831-479-­6136 or register online (santacruzsbdc.org/calendar)

•••

The SBDC offers a wide variety of services to present and potential small business owners. All counseling services are confidential and free of charge. Small Business Development Center, 6500 Soquel Drive, #2100C, Aptos, CA 95003, Mary Andersen 831-335-6500 marylmandersen@gmail.com