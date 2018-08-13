Small Biz Development Center: August Workshops

As part of its ongoing commitment to the profitability and development of small businesses in Santa Cruz County, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cabrillo College is offering its 2018 Build Your Business Seminars and Brown Bag Series.

Each series offers workshops on a rotating schedule, covering a range of topics from business plans and recordkeeping, to social media and website development. Brown Bag sessions are free and open to the public and Build Your Business Seminars require advanced registration and a fee.

The full seminar schedule can be viewed at santacruzsbdc.org/calendar and the Brown Bags at santacruzpl.org/brownbags/.

•••

August Seminars

Build Your Business: Writing Your Best Business Plan

Saturday, August 4 • 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive • Room 1605, Aptos

This seminar will help you identify the most appropriate business planning format for starting or expanding a business, marketing basics, and a strategic plan to put your business on the road to success.

Learn how to establish realistic goals and objectives, determine startup costs as well as various methods of financing your startup. Led by Keith Holtaway, 35-year entrepreneur and small business consultant to over 700 business owners in Northern and Central California.

Cost: $35 Advanced Registration is required. Seating is limited. Call: 831-479-­6136 or register online (santacruzsbdc.org/calendar)

Wells Fargo Bank sponsors SBDC’s 2018 Build Your Business workshop series.

Brown Bag Series: Making Your Website Work for You

Presented by Google

Wednesday, August 8 • 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Santa Cruz Public Library, Upstairs Meeting Room, 224 Church Street, Santa Cruz

In collaboration with Google, we bring you the best tips and tricks on making your website work for you. Whether you are launching a new business website or sprucing up an old site, this workshop will provide you with valuable tools, resources, and guidance. Learn how to create a search-friendly site that brings you customers and supports your business goals.

Cost: FREE and open to the public thanks to the generosity of Bay Federal Credit Union. Pre-registration is appreciated, please visit (santacruzpl.org/brownbags/)

Build Your Business: Record Keeping for Small Business

Saturday, August 18 • 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Room 316, Aptos.

Parking is in Lot E and H

Understanding “the numbers” of a small business is key to greater profits! Join us to learn the basics of good recordkeeping. We will cover: the bookkeeping cycle, accrual vs. cash vs. tax accounting, the chart of accounts, journals and general ledgers, and double-entry and single-entry bookkeeping. This class will provide an introduction to help you maintain your accounting records either manually or using computerized systems.

Presented by Cathy Van Loon

Cost: $35 Advanced Registration is required. Seating is limited. Questions: (831) 479-6331 or register online (santacruzsbdc.org/calendar)

Wells Fargo Bank sponsors SBDC’s 2018 Build Your Business workshop series.

•••

The Santa Cruz County Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers a wide variety of services to present and potential small business owners. All counseling services are confidential and free of charge. The SBDC’s mission is to provide quality management and technical assistance for small businesses, resulting in success for the entrepreneur, and economic growth and prosperity for all Californians.