SLVWD Replacing Leaking Water Tank

BOULDER CREEK — The San Lorenzo Valley Water District announced replacement action has started for the leaking Probation Water Storage Tank with the installation of three smaller, temporary tanks.

The new tanks will provide water storage while the old existing 100,000-gallon redwood storage tank is decommissioned and a permanent 527,000-gallon steel water storage tank is constructed. In addition the project also includes an 8-foot-wide maintenance access path around the tank, two retaining walls, drainage improvements and utility upgrades. The District received a required permit for this project from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in October 2017.

Three 10,000-gallon temporary poly storage tanks have been delivered and SLVWD crews are connecting them to the water system. The next step in the $1.95 million project — soliciting bids to select a contractor — has begun.

The District will be opening bids at the end of April and awarding a construction contract in May, with construction expected to begin in late spring or early summer.

“The start of construction on the replacement tank is right around the corner. It’s important to install the temporary tanks before construction begins so we have an opportunity to get comfortable operating the temporary tanks,” District Manager Brian Lee said. “This is a major step forward in the long process to replace this leaking tank.”

The Probation Tank replacement is a key capital improvement project among many others completed or in process that, combined, total $16.85 million since 2014 in infrastructure upgrades to the District’s 76-year-old water system. Learn more about the District’s progress on infrastructure upgrades here: http://slvwd.com/admin/Capital%20Improvement%20Projects%20Progress%205.24.17.pdf

