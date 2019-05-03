SLVHS Presents: Mamma Mia!

San Lorenzo Valley High School presents the first Santa Cruz County High School production of Mamma Mia! with music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, and book by Catherine Johnson.

Celebrate Mamma Mia! ‘Live’ with over 45 SLVHS students as they perform the timeless music of ABBA! Our amazing performers, guided by Will Guilford (Director), Nicki Kerns (Music Director), and Whitney James-Heskett (Choreographer), bring to life favorites such as Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, and Money, Money, Money.

Mamma Mia! is presented at the San Lorenzo Valley Performing Arts Center through May 5. There is a special Community Night performance on Thursday, May 2.

This romantic comedy contrasts the dreams and aspirations of a 70’s girl and a 90’s girl. ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. This enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship creates memorable moments for all ages. Come join the fun this spring!

Will Guilford has been directing musicals in the San Lorenzo Valley and throughout Santa Cruz County for the past 30 years. This year marks his ninth time directing for SLVHS; past credits include Alice In Wonderland, Damn Yankees, Guys & Dolls, and Oklahoma! Crazy for You, Grease and West Side Story. Presently, Will teaches 7th Grade World History and Drama Production at SLV Middle School, and Drama I and Drama II at SLV High School.

Nicki Kerns, music director, vocal coach and pianist, holds a piano performance degree from Dominican College and will complete her master’s degree in music education this May.

This is her second time as music director for SLVHS, the first being last year’s production of West Side Story. She also served as vocal coach on past SLVHS productions of Grease and Crazy for You.

Besides playing/music directing various shows in the area, Nicki is the music director/organist at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Santa Cruz, the accompanist for the choirs at SLVHS and SLVMS, the owner/piano instructor at Up Scale Music in Boulder Creek, and keyboardist for The Raytones.

This is Whitney James-Heskett’s third time working with SLVHS. Previous credits include: SLVHS’s productions of Urinetown and West Side Story; Mountain Community Theater’s productions of 9 to 5, the Musical, The Fantasticksand Young Frankenstein; Kirby School’s production of 9 to 5, the Musical; and Little People’s Repertory Theatre’s productions of Alice’s Avengers in Underland and Cinderacula. She teaches at the Palomar Ballroom in Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz.

•••

Performance Dates: May 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. • May 5 at 2 p.m.

For more information on times and tickets: https://hs.slvusd.org/