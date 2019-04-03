SLVHS College & Career Fair

San Lorenzo Valley High School hosted their third annual College & Career Fair on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Over 45 different colleges and local organizations came together to talk to over 400 students and helped them in broadening their awareness of possible college & career options.

This fair, organized by SLVHS’ College & Career Center and supported by numerous local businesses was the largest fair since they began to offer this experience three years ago.

It brought together multiple types of agencies in our community to present directly to the students and included local employers, trade unions, non-profits and college representatives. A full listing of all the colleges and organizations that attended are listed below.

San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District mission is to ensure all students learn and are fully prepared for college and career. One of their primary goals is that all students’ will graduate with the knowledge and skills needed for success in college and careers.

SLVHS offers numerous programs and opportunities for students to explore various career pathways and college options including their Agriculture and Computer Tech. Pathways, college bus trips for each grade level, financial literacy education for seniors, and workshops offered throughout the year.

For more information: http://hs.slvusd.org