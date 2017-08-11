SLV Water District Replacing Storage Tank In Mañana Woods

BOULDER CREEK — The San Lorenzo Valley Water District (SLVWD) announced the District would replace a 65,000-gallon, bolted-steel water storage tank in the Mañana Woods area of the District.

The decision to replace “Blue Tank,” was made following the District’s routine inspection that revealed the tank has experienced extensive corrosion. The tank also suffered buckling damage from the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.

The combined condition of the corrosion and earthquake damage to the tank warrants immediate replacement. The tank has already been emptied and taken offline. Water storage and supply has been shifted to the larger, 100,000-gallon Pasatiempo Tank located near Mañana Woods.

The new bolted-steel tank will also hold 65,000 gallons of water. In response to community input, the tank will be painted light brown. The process to install the new tank includes removal of the current tank for recycling, geotechnical and structural review of the site, then installation of the new tank. The project is estimated to cost about $100,000 funded through the District’s general fund. Replacement is expected to be completed by the end of November 2017.

The “Blue Tank,” named for its color, was originally installed in the 1980s by the Mañana Woods Mutual Water Company, which was acquired by the San Lorenzo Valley Water district in 2005.

•••

