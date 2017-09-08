SLV & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs

Tuesdays through Saturdays (also 4th Mondays). Valley Churches United, Food Pantry and Food Distribution programs. Tues-Thurs 9-11:45 and Saturday 10-11:45. 1st and 3rd Fridays 9-11 are for seniors only. USDA Distribution on 4th Monday 10-1. For SLV, Scotts Valley, and Bonny Doon residents. Ben Lomond, corner of Highway 9 across from Ben Lomond Market, 336-8258.

Tuesdays, noon. Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Highway 9, across from Rite-Aid, 335-6900. “Free Lunch Tuesday.”

Tuesdays, 2:30-6:30, Felton Farmers’ Market, Hwy 9 and Russell. Up to $10 matched when customers use their CalFresh (EBT/SNAP) cards. The match must be used for fresh produce at the market.

Wednesdays, 12-2, San Agustin Catholic Church, 257 Glenwood Dr, Scotts Valley (next to the fire station), 438-3633. Food Distribution.

Thursdays, 10:30-1:30 (doors open 9:00-3:00). St. John’s Catholic Church, down from Rite-Aid, Highway 9 and Russell, Felton. 335-4657. “Thursday Lunch.”

Thursdays, 11-12. Mountain Community Resources (a Community Bridges program), 6134 Highway 9, across from Rite Aid, Felton. 335-6600. Food Distribution.

Thursdays, 5:00-6:30, St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 5271 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley. 438-4360. Food Distribution.

Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m. GateWay Bible Church, 5000 Granite Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. 438-0646. “Fridays at Five” food distribution.

Sunday, Sept 24, 2:00. SS Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 9980 Highway 9, Ben Lomond, north of town, 336-2228. Dinner.

Meals on Wheels (a Community Bridges program), hot meals at dining centers in Ben Lomond (M-F, 336-5366) and Scotts Valley (Wednesdays, 438-8666). Reservation required, $2.50 requested donation, for age 60+ (limited exceptions). Meals delivered if eligible, 464-3180.

Grey Bears Brown Bag Program, weekly bag of produce to be picked up in Ben Lomond, Felton, or Scotts Valley. Delivery available for homebound seniors. $30 annual membership fee, for age 55+. www.greybears.org (479-1055).

Except as noted, all programs are free of charge — Schedules are subject to change.

Submit Changes/Additions to slvsvmeals@gmail.com