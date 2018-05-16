Header

SLV & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs May 2018

By Michael Oppenheimer on May 16, 2018

Meal Food Programs Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comTuesdays through Saturdays (also 4th Mondays). Valley Churches United, Food Pantry and Food Distribution programs. Tues-Thurs 9-11:45 and Saturday 10-11:45. 1st and 3rd Fridays 9-11 are for seniors only. USDA Distribution on 4th Monday 10-1. For SLV, Scotts Valley, and Bonny Doon residents. Ben Lomond, corner of Highway 9 across from Ben Lomond Market, 336-8258.

Tuesdays, 2:30-6:30, Felton Farmers’ Market, Hwy 9 and Russell. $10 debit from CalFresh (EBT/SNAP) cards receives $10 in match tokens for a total of 20 tokens. MAY SPECIAL: $10 debit from EBT card receives $20 in match tokens for a total of 30 market tokens. Match tokens must be used for fresh produce only.

Tuesdays, noon. Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Highway 9, across from Rite-Aid, 335-6900. “Free Lunch Tuesday.”

Wednesdays, 12-2, San Agustin Catholic Church, 257 Glenwood Dr, Scotts Valley (next to the fire station), 438-3633. Food Distribution.

Thursdays 10:30-1:30 (doors open 9:00-3:00). St. John's Catholic Church, down from Rite-Aid, Highway 9 and Russell, Felton. 335-4657. "Thursday Lunch."

Thursdays, 11-12. Mountain Community Resources (a Community Bridges program), 6134 Highway 9, across from Rite Aid, Felton. 335-6600. Food Distribution.

Thursdays, 5:00-6:30, St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 5271 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley. 438-4360. Food Distribution.

Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m. GateWay Bible Church, 5000 Granite Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. 438-0646. “Fridays at Five” food distribution.

Sunday, May 27, 2:00. SS Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 9980 Highway 9, Ben Lomond, north of town, 336-2228. Dinner.

Meals on Wheels (a Community Bridges program), hot meals at dining centers in Ben Lomond (M-F, 336-5366) and Scotts Valley (Wednesdays, 438-8666). Reservation required, $2.50 requested donation, for age 60+ (limited exceptions). Meals delivered if eligible, 464-3180.

Grey Bears Brown Bag Program, weekly bag of produce to be picked up in Ben Lomond, Felton, or Scotts Valley. Delivery available for homebound seniors. $30 annual membership fee, for age 55+. www.greybears.org (479-1055).

Except as noted, all programs are free of charge — Schedules are subject to change. Submit Changes/Additions to slvsvmeals@gmail.com

