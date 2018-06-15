Benefit for Live Oak Education Foundation Features Bands, Drinks, Skate Park and More!

Pleasure Point will be alive with non-stop live music, great food and beverages, kids’ activities, and arts and crafts vendors during the sixth annual Pleasure Point Street Fair on Saturday, June 23. The event will be held on Portola Drive between 41st and 38th Avenues, Santa Cruz, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission and bike valet are free.

“We have another blockbuster entertainment planned for this year,” said Craig Jones, president of the Pleasure Point Business Association, sponsor of the event. “We are pleased to announce that we will be donating $2,500 from the proceeds to the local nonprofit, Live Oak Education Foundation. Their mission is ensuring that students in the Live Oak School District have enriching opportunities in the visual and performing arts, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and positive play,” he added.

Seven local bands will perform on two stages a variety of styles of music, including Classic Rock, Latin Jazz, Reggae, Rockin’ Soul and Surf. Playing on the Street Stage are: Shoreline Summer Band (11 a.m.), Cosmic Pinball (11:45 a.m.), Jive Machine (1:30 p.m.), and Coffee Zombie Collective (3:30 p.m.). The line-up for the Beer Garden Stage: the Steven Velasques Latin Jazz Trio (11:30 a.m.), Ancestry (1:15 p.m.) and Sasha’s Money (3:15 p.m.).

The Santa Cruz Boardroom will once again hold a skateboard contest, which always draws a big crowd. The kid’s zone will feature crafts with Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery and Woodworm Party Store, and face and henna painting. Close to 100 vendors will sell arts, crafts, local services, food and beverages. The beer and wine garden will offer New Bohemia Brewing Company beer, wine and mimosas.

Founded in 1995, the Point Business Association promotes and supports the business community in the Pleasure Point Area. It is a self-governing committee that helps to provide solutions to local issues, helps businesses grow, keeps people in the business community informed, creates economic growth in Pleasure Point, and enhances networking.

•••

For information about the fair, visit www.pleasurepointstreetfair.com/. For information about the business association, visit www.pleasurepointguide.com/ppba. For more information about the Live Oak Education Foundation, visit www.liveoakedfoundation.org