Sixteenth Annual “Day on the Farm”

Presented by the Ag History Project

Bring your family, friends and your neighbors to the 16th Annual Day on the Farm event at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds on May 11th from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The local 4-H clubs will be hosting their annual Spring Fair. This action-packed day is admission free.

The Agricultural History Project’s Day on the Farm is like taking a step back in time.

Activities include:

Petting Zoo • Ice cream making the old-fashioned way • Butter churning • Fresh cheese making • Rope making • Hay wagon rides with tractors • Rocket Launching • Wooden cow milking • Harvesting Hay from real oats, wheat and barley using draft horses • Kids (real) tractor driving • Stilt Walking • Old-fashioned hoops • Crafts • Games with 4H’ers • Puppet Show • AND MORE!

Food will available for purchase or you can bring your own picnic! It’s fun for the whole family!

For more information: http://aghistoryproject.org