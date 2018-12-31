Sisters Launch Wild Poppies Olive Oil

Wild Poppies was founded by two sisters in the Santa Cruz Mountains who wanted to bottle up their love of wild places, wild flowers and well-nurtured olives. Wild Poppies harvest varietals of Tuscan olives that thrive in our coastal climate.

Wild Poppies owners, Jamie de Sieyes and Kim Null, took over the Aptos, California-based olive orchard in 2018, guided by longtime Santa Cruz resident and award-winning farmer/producer/grower Chris Banthien (Farmer of the Year 2017), who planted the grove from a small group of trees imported from Pescia, Italy in 1994. Chris, retiring from olive oil after 30 years, is mentoring the two sisters-in-law on all aspects of olive operation, and together they are creating fine olive oils from her well-loved orchard.

Wild Poppies produces estate-grown, hand-harvested extra virgin olive oil. Eight acres and 2,000 trees of Tuscan and Ligurian varietals yield a fine fruited, bold, and well-balanced oil. Current oils available are Olio Nuovo (fresh press, unfiltered, 2018 blend) and Taggiasca (single varietal 2018 press, filtered). More specialty oils to be released in 2019. The olive oil is currently only available at the Aptos Farmer’s Market and online.

Wild Poppies will be certified “Extra Virgin” by the California Olive Oil Council (COOC) Seal Certification Program, which includes a sensory analysis. Oil is chemically tested and certified “Extra Virgin” by Baker Labs in Paso Robles, CA. All of Wild Poppies olives are pressed with care by Greg Traynor of 43 Ranch in San Ardo, CA, and aims to move to organic practices over the next 3-5 years.

Wild Poppies, LLC is owned by Kim Null and Jamie de Sieyes. Kim is a Ph.D. in marine science, with a lab down in Moss Landing, CA. Jamie comes from years in the sustainability strategy sector. Both are mothers of 2 wild children, and lovers of adventures, animals, and the outdoors. www.wildpoppiesoliveoil.com