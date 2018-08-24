Silver Circle Sizzles

By Joyce Oroz

Watsonville’s best secret is well known among many of its senior citizens. The secret to a full and happy life is staying active, and Silver Circle members are active — mind, body and happy feet.

They attend classes in the Redwood Room at the Watsonville Hospital on Airport Blvd., where they meet with friends and make new friends in a positive and relaxed atmosphere.

The very popular Silver Circle Chair Yoga class has run non-stop for over eighteen years. Teaching the fifty and older students is Sonia Westphal who has worked in the fitness field for over thirty years. She instructs her students to go at their own pace, and they do. Many people join because of a need to rehabilitate some part of their body such as a new knee or hip.

Classes start at 9:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday in the Redwood Room. Sonia’s class is a great workout lasting one hour and fifteen minutes for only $2.00.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5:00 to 6:15 p.m., Sonia teaches TriYoga Fundamentals which include relaxation-in-action, wave-like spinal movements and economy of motion. She is a certified TriYoga Instructor.

Tuesday mornings 9:30 to 10:30 Marged McNeely teaches a gentle Stretch Exercise class that includes Qi Gong (similar to Tai Chi) plus foot reflexology and health tips for $2.00 per class.

Thursday mornings 9:30 to 10:30 Gael Roziere teaches the gentle Rosen Movement class. Another fun way to get your blood moving while improving alignment, flexibility, balance and strength for $3.00 per class.

Looking for other interesting classes? How about a watercolor class on Fridays? Silver Circle also offers a library, Craft class, Lunch Club, a monthly potluck lunch and a wonderful Christmas party with all the trimmings.

The secret is out—join up today!

•••

Call Marged at: 831-722-0929. Contact Sonia at: keson1@comcast.net