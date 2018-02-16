Showtime Pizza Returns!

Showtime Pizza is serving its many customers from a new location — Aptos Village Square 7960 Soquel Dr. Suite E — just yards away from its old address. Last October (2017) Showtime had to move out of the Rancho Del Mar shopping center along with several other businesses because of the center’s remodel.

At its new location, the well-liked local restaurant presents its daily specials — Meatball Mondays, Cheesy Tuesdays, Lasagna Wednesdays, Spaghetti Thursdays and Ravioli Fridays — and more such as its Original Stromboli and Showtime Fettuccini along with its everyday offerings of pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine.

Showtime Pizza owner Jose Gonzalez has been an integral part of the business for over 22 years and 12 years ago bought the popular restaurant.

In December 2017 Showtime Pizza, took over the space at Aptos Village Square from Au Midi. This move made it much more spacious with 1500 square feet which is 400 square feet more that its previous location.

Showtime Pizza hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call 831-662-3362 to order by phone and visit showtimepizzeria.com to see its complete menu.