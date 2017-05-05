Shirley: Make Your Pet a Potbelly Pig!

To celebrate our dear friends over at KPig Radio on this week of the 7th Annual Days of Wine and Wet Noses, we’ve having a PIG as our Pet of the Week!

Here at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, we shelter/care for/reunite/and adopt-out more than just cats, dogs, and rabbits. Currently in our barn we have: chickens, a horse, and two pigs; all of them looking for homes of their own! We have a parakeet, a turtle, and three Guinea pigs too.

Shirley (A234831) is a delightfully friendly young pet pig that sadly lost her home. She takes treats nicely, walks on harness and leash, and happily comes when called… wagging her curly tail! Shirley even eats dinner out of a food puzzle toy, like many dogs, to keep her mind busy and challenged. Pigs make fun family friends, can be house-trained, and even enjoy learning tricks!

Shirley is young adult, female, potbelly pig mix

To adopt your new friend, come to Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz.

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location – 2200 7th Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Hours: Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday-Monday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Watsonville Location – 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

Open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182