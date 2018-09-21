The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has released a Surveillance Impact Report for the acquisition of an Unmanned Aerial System. A 30-day public comment period is open from September 12 to October 12, 2018 and the Sheriff’s Office will hold public meeting on September 26, 2018. The Sheriff’s Office regularly seeks public engagement when developing policies for the use of new technologies to increase community trust and access.

The Surveillance Impact Report is based on a model developed by the American Civil Liberties Union of California and is consistent with the International Association of Chiefs of Police Technology Policy Framework. The Surveillance Impact Report is intended to give the community the information it needs to participate in the decision-making process. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking public input on the issues contained in the Surveillance Impact Report. Comments may be provided in writing or in person at a public meeting.

The Sheriff’s Office seeks to acquire an Unmanned Aerial System (commonly referred to as a drone) to enhance its ability to protect lives and property when other means and resources are not available or are less effective. Potential uses include searching for missing persons, responding to explosive or suspicious devices, responding to natural disasters, crime scene documentation, recovery of decedent operations and public safety emergencies involving threat to life.

Written comments may be submitted by October 12, 2018 to the Sheriff’s Office, (Attn: Craig Wilson, Undersheriff, 5200 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 9502) or by email craig.wilson@santacruzcounty.us.

Verbal comments may be provided at the public meeting on September 26, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Community Room located at 5200 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.

The Surveillance Impact Report is available in the Transparency section of the Sheriff’s Office website: http://www.scsheriff.com/