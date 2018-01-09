The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office has recently noticed an uptick in theft and burglaries from commercial storage locker facilities.

In response to this increase, Sheriff’s Detectives completed an extensive review of reports taken from all facilities located within the unincorporated County.

Within the past 12 months, there have been 43 reports of burglary at these facilities.

These account for nearly 10% of all burglaries reported within the County. With that in mind, the Sheriff’s Office advises the public to look for a safe storage space:

Research the website for security features

Is the facility gated? Does the facility provide a unique PIN code for entry? Is there on- site management or after hours security? Do they have surveillance cameras installed and working?

Tour the facility in person

Does the facility have good lighting? Do people appear to be living out of their storage units? If the facility provides locks, are they adequate? Is the unit secured on all sides with a solid ceiling above it?

Ask employees

How often are security checks made and how is that information logged? How many burglaries have been reported this year? Will you cooperate with law enforcement in the event of a theft?

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate reports of storage locker burglaries. Anyone with information related to any of these crimes is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (831) 454-7631