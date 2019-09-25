Sheriff’s Office Alcohol and Tobacco Shoulder Tap Operation

In the evening of September 5th, 2019 members of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol and Tobacco Compliance Units ran a decoy shoulder tap and sales of alcohol and tobacco compliance operation at off-sale retail stores in Santa Cruz County, using an undercover minor. The goal of this operation was to limit minors’ access in the community to alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

Minor decoys are under 21 years of age and are under the direct supervision of the compliance Deputies during the operation. During this operation, the minor attempted to purchase tobacco products and alcoholic beverages at 8 locations in the South County area of Santa Cruz County.

The decoy also tried to “shoulder tap” adults 2 times, by asking an adult to purchase alcohol at two different locations. Both adults turned the minor decoy away, refusing to purchase the minor alcohol.

The decoy attempted to purchase alcohol or tobacco products from the following South County locations but was refused:

Orchard Park Market

Rite Aide Aptos

Smart Smoke Shop

Falcon Gas

The minor decoy was sold alcohol or tobacco products at the following locations:

Harvest Moon Market

Cabrillo Liquor and Wine

Point Market

Rio liquor and Market

The store clerks from Harvest Moon Market and Cabrillo Liquor and Wine, were issued citations and released with court dates for 25658(a) H&S furnishing alcohol to a minor (a misdemeanor).

The store clerk from Point Market Rio Liquor and Market were issued citations and released with court dates for 308(a)(1)(A)(I) PC selling tobacco to a minor (a misdemeanor).

•••

