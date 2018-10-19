Sheriff Conducts Weapons Search of Inmate Housing

Santa Cruz County Main Jail 259 Water St., Santa Cruz

Last week, Sheriff’s Corrections Officers, assisted by members of several other agencies, conducted searches of several inmate housing units in the Main Jail to look for weapons and drugs.

The search included specially trained detection canines from the Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which are non- aggressive Labrador retriever breeds trained to search for contraband.

It is important to keep the jail drug-free because inmates can easily overdose or cause inmates to be violent or disruptive.

The attached photos are just some of the items found, which included 4 stabbing devices (referred to as “shanks” by inmates), razor blades, tattoo needles, pieces of metal and plastic that would be used to manufacture weapons, drugs and gang documents. These weapons pose a serious risk to inmates and staff.

We would like to thank the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team for their assistance with this operation.