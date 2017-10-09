Severino’s Bar & Grill

Best Western Seacliff Inn

By Edita McQuary

The sign on the corner of Old Dominion Court and State Park Drive has a brand new look, and you may have noticed some changes throughout the property.

The Best Western Seacliff Inn was built in 1985 on six beautifully landscaped acres and continues to be Aptos‘ perfect place to unwind, offering 148 family friendly guest rooms, a year round heated pool with Jacuzzi, and room and poolside service.

The Seacliff Inn has been a winner of the Certificate of Excellence on TripAdvisor four years in a row and #1 among the hotels in Aptos. The current local owners are Frank Giuliani Jr., Lori Giuliani-Patterson, Norman Bei, and T.J. & Shirley Scott, who take great pride in their business. The General Manager, Debbie Parsons, has been with the company for just over 30 years, and continues to help the business thrive.

The Best Western chain has implemented new branding guidelines, with a new look for the Seacliff Inn’s lobby, meeting rooms, restaurant, and bar; they hope to be completed by the end of November. With the help of the Best Western Design department you will see a more comfortable and modern atmosphere.

The banquet rooms were recently completed with a modern beach décor, both classy and casual, that includes new wallpaper, carpet, ceiling tiles, lighting fixtures and comfortable new chairs. The Seacliff Room features a subtle green and grey tone carpet, a geometric silver and white wallpaper, and light gray walls, which is very elegant and soothing. The Seacliff Room can accommodate up to 150 guests for business luncheons, high school reunions, retirement parties, rehearsal dinners, receptions, and much more. The patio is also a picturesque ceremony location, where many happy couples have said, “I do.”

The Seacliff Inn also has local artists working with them in many areas. The lighting in the restaurant and bar was created by Roy Johnson of Roy’s Lighting, the hanging artwork throughout the hotel was done by Chris Lydon, and meeting room photos were done by Mike Santaella. Also, be sure to check out the new creative bike racks out front for active locals looking to beat the traffic!

Severino’s Bar & Grill inside the Seacliff Inn has three tiers and can seat up to 96 people, with great views of the lush gardens and colorful patio. Severino’s Bar & Grill is known for its relaxing atmosphere, delicious food, and friendly staff. They serve California continental cuisine with a wide variety to choose from: Huevos Rancheros, burgers, fish tacos, fresh sea food dishes, pastas, prime rib, and many other favorites.

If finding the best clam chowder in town is on your bucket list, then you’ll be impressed that their Manhattan clam chowder (served on Fridays) took first place 10 years in a row at the Annual Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-off, and the Boston is a local favorite (served daily), keeping the Chef busy with the 30 gallons that are served every week!

Severino’s lounge can seat up to 80 people, has six big-screen televisions for sports fans, and features live entertainment Thursday through Saturday, including local blues, rock and jazz bands. Happy Hour boasts great food and drink prices from 3 to 6 p.m. seven days a week, with an extended Happy Hour Sunday and Monday nights that keeps the locals coming back!

At the Seacliff Inn and Severino’s Bar & Grill, the welcome is always friendly. Their door is open 365 days a year. For holidays such as Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve they serve either a bountiful buffet or a special holiday prix fixe menu, which are local favorites, and a tradition for many families. They provide an array of options that offer something for everyone, and save having to cook or clean at home!

Their staff is always attentive and friendly and enjoys working in a fun atmosphere. The Marketing Director, Jason Iwatsuru, stated that their policy of training and promoting within has helped in retaining their employees. Their chef, Antonio Gomez, has been with them for more than 25 years, and the maintenance manager, Gustavo Heredia, has been with them for 31+ years. Those are just two examples among many other long-term employees.

Whether you’re planning to have friends or family visiting, or looking for a tasty meal in a great atmosphere, a visit to the Best Western Seacliff Inn and Severino’s Bar & Grill is truly a memorable experience. We hope to see you soon!

Best Western Seacliff Inn 7500 Old Dominion Ct, Aptos, CA 95003 Phone: (831) 688-7300, Website: www.seacliffinn.com

Severino’s Bar & Grill Phone: 831-688-8987, Website: www.severinosbarandgrill.com

Breakfast: 6:30 -11:00 a.m. Monday thru Friday / 7:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday & Sunday • Lunch: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday • Brunch: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday • Dinner: 5 – 9 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday / 5 – 10 p.m. Friday & Saturday