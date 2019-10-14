Christian Youth Theater’s Fall Production Starts October 18

Fri., Oct. 18, 7 pm • Sat. Oct. 19, 2 and 7 pm • Sun. Oct. 20, 12 and 4 pm

Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz is at it again, this time performing Seussical, the Musical at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Based on selections from the enormously popular works of Dr. Seuss, Seussical is directed by CYT’s masterful storyteller, Stephen Pickens, with musical direction by Sarah Baker and choreography by Gabrielle Aguire and Rachele Chenowith.

In this wonderful journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, Cat in the Hat is the host and Horton the Elephant is the guide as a small child with a big imagination proves that a person is a person no matter how small.

The Cat in the Hat tells this story of Horton who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who-child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton endures ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the values of friendship, loyalty, family and community are tested and emerge triumphant!

“The only thing more fun than reading a Dr. Seuss book is seeing a magical musical extravaganza — live, onstage with all the favorite Dr. Seuss characters!” says Director Stephen Pickens. “While many of these colorful characters are fantastical, ALL of them have great heart and beautiful qualities that our talented, youthful cast fully embrace and energetically bring to life.”

Don’t miss this spectacular and moving performance by the incredibly gifted actors of our community treasure, CYT Santa Cruz!

•••

For more information or tickets, visit cytsantacruz.org