On August 27, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors proclaimed September 2019 as National Preparedness Month, emphasizing the importance of being prepared for local emergencies or disasters.

“Santa Cruz County has seen more than its share of emergencies, and our community knows the importance of disaster preparedness,” Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors Chair Ryan Coonerty said. “We encourage everyone to sit down with their families and create emergency plans that take into account neighborhood evacuations, disaster supplies, family medical needs, pets, family communications and more. The more we do now to prepare, the more resilient we become.”

Santa Cruz County is vulnerable to a variety of disasters, including storms, earthquakes, wildfires, flooding, power outages and more.

Residents are encouraged to download the Code Red app to make sure they receive emergency notifications, and the County Office of Emergency Services maintains a number of preparedness resources for residents and their families at www.santacruzcounty.us/OES.

To assist in preparedness, individuals and families should consider the following:

Signing up for alerts and warnings

Plans for alternative shelter

Evacuation routes

Family communication plans

Age-specific family member needs

Special medical, prescription and dietary needs

Pets or service animals

Emergency preparedness kits, including food and water

Practicing emergency plans, including household evacuation

In addition, all homes should consider a disaster preparedness kit with some or all of the following:

Water — one gallon of water, per person, per day for a minimum of three days

Food — a minimum three-days supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries and cell phone chargers

Whistle to signal for help

Dust masks, plastic sheeting and duct tape

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

During the next month Santa Cruz County Public Health and the Office of Emergency Services will be very active on social media and we invite you to visit those websites sites for information on preparedness tips for families, pets, people with disabilities and planned power shut-offs.

•••

Additional preparedness resources are available at www.santacruzhealth.org/emergencyplan.