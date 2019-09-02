September 2019 is Festival Time!

As the weather gets cooler, the kids head back to school and the beaches become less crowded, locals look forward to our annual hometown festivities. Here’s a look at the three biggest events taking place in the County in September: The Capitola Art & Wine Festival, The Santa Cruz County Fair and the Capitola Beach Festival.

•••

37th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival

Saturday & Sunday • September 14 & 15

The Capitola Art & Wine Festival combines Art, Wine, Music and Food, all in charming Capitola Village overlooking the beautiful Monterey Bay.

Over 160 fine artists and 22 Santa Cruz Mountains wineries will participate in this year’s Festival.

On Sept. 14 rock out to live musical performances from The Lost Boys, featuring local super star drummer Scott McPherson and on Sunday the 15th dance to the funky grooves of the band Extra Large.

Enjoy tantalizing cuisine from the Food Court and discover handcrafted creations in the Local Artisans Marketplace. Relax while the kids create a masterpiece of their own at the Kids Art & & Music Zone.

Be inspired by local dance groups like Synergy and Te Hau Nui. Kids of all ages will be fascinated by street performances from The Great Morgani and The Surfing Magician.

And if that isn’t enough, Capitola Village is filled with restaurants for every taste and charming boutiques to browse. Art, wine, music, and gourmet cuisine in the enchanting beach-side setting of Capitola Village …summer’s last hurrah and truly a weekend in paradise!

Admission free! Hours: Saturday, Sept 14th, 10am – 6pm, Sunday, Sept 15, 10am – 5pm. Free parking and shuttle at the Capitola Mall on 41st Ave in the former Sears parking lot. Shuttle runs Saturday 9:30a.m. – 8p.m., Sunday 9:30a.m. – 7p.m. Free bike valet parking at the Festival.

For more information, visit: capitolaartandwine.com (831) 475-6522.

•••

Santa Cruz County Fair: Round Up The Red, White & Blue!

Sept. 11-15

This year the Santa Cruz County Fair opens on September 11, 2019. As they have graciously done every year, the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will assist the Fair with its opening day ceremonies where they will have a moment of silence in remembrance of the tragic events on that day, September 11, 2001.

The Fair theme this year is “Round Up the Red, White and Blue.” These few words speak volumes and serves as a way to honor those we lost and to remember how fortunate we are to live in such a great country.

A special veteran will also be honored at the Fair during the Quilts of Valor presentation. Santa Cruz County 4-H clubs, sponsored by the Aptos Grange, will present a quilt, as a token of appreciation, to the veteran as part of Quilts of Valor project. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Members from our local 4-H club helped to create the quilt that will be presented. At the presentation ceremony, attendees will learn about the veteran’s service to our country. The quilt is then opened; the inside of the quilt faces the veteran so they are the first to see the quilt. After the veteran sees the quilt, it is then shown to the public and given to the veteran by wrapping it around them. Quilts of Valor presentations are taking place all across the country.

For 2019, Monster Trucks and Motorcycles will be on Wednesday & Thursday evenings as well as many SCCF favorites such as the All Alaskan Racing Pigs, Turkey Stampede, Camel Rides, Rattlesnake Dave Richardson, Brad’s World Reptiles, Twinkle Time Michael Mesmer’s magic & hypnosis, Rocket’s Fido 500 along with a new addition of the Los Moralitos Circus performing outdoors in the baseball field adjacent to the Crosetti Building.

There will also be multiple circus performances including the “wheel of death.”

Live musical performances from Gary Blackburn Band, Cisco Kid- A Tribute to War, One Country, Salinas Valley Charros & Los Reyes De La Banda and The Santa Cruz White Album Ensemble

Wednesday, Sept. 11 Free Admission for Veterans and Kids under 12.

For more information and the daily SCCF schedule, visit: SantaCruzCountyFair.com (831) 724-5671

•••

Capitola Beach Festival: Light Up Capitola

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 28 & 29

The second annual Capitola Beach Festival has something fun for everyone! This community event is free and family friendly.

There will be a Sand Sculpture Contest, Concert in the Park, Chalk Art on the Seawall, Horseshoes Tournament in the Sand, Fishing Derby on Capitola Wharf and Rowboat Races on Soquel Creek. Wharf to Wharf for a 3-mile fun run on Saturday. Saturday night will “light up” the Soquel Creek with a Lighted Nautical Parade.

~~~

Saturday

Little Wharf 3 MILER Fun Run: 8 – 11 a.m.

The Wharf-to-Wharf Race Committee presents a 3 Mile fun run beginning at 8 a.m. in the East Cliff Shopping Center located on East Cliff Drive near 16th Avenue. The course will follow East Cliff Drive to 41st Avenue, onto Opal Cliff Drive to Cliff Drive, and then down Cliff Drive across the Stockton Avenue Bridge, onto Esplanade, with the run concluding near San Jose Avenue. You must preregister online. Shuttles available.

Sponsored by Wharf to Wharf

Sand Sculpture Contest: 8 a.m. – Noon; Award at 1 p.m.

Registration online or on Capitola Beach at 8 a.m.. Trophy judging will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Capitola Self Storage

Meet the Artist: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Poster artist Shane’ Mann will sign posters at the entrance to Esplanade Park

Music at the Beach: 4 – 6 p.m.

Enjoy music and dancing to the band Extra Large on stage in Esplanade Park.

Sponsored by Britannia Arms

Lighted Nautical Parade on Soquel Creek: Approximately 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Enjoy a parade of lighted barges between the trestle and the lagoon guided by designated Creek Marshalls. Float builders who wish to light up a barge must preregister online — the number of barges is limited to 10. There will be no access to the trestle during the Lighted Parade.

Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente

~~~

Sunday

Fishing Derby: 6:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. near the end of the Capitola Wharf. Bring your own fishing poles. Open to all ages. Final Tally begins at 11 a.m.

Sponsored by Paradise Beach Grille, The Wharf House and Capitola Boat and Bait

Horseshoes on the Sand: 7 a.m. – Finish

Doubles tournament at Capitola Beach in front of Zelda’s Restaurant. Teams will be chosen by drawing names from a hat. Participants must pre-register online or at (831) 475-6522. Check-in time 7 – 8 a.m.

Sponsored by Zelda’s

Chalk Art on the Seawall: 9 a.m. – Noon

Sign up at Esplanade Park. Children pre-school age and above are welcome to create their own masterpiece atop the seawall on the Esplanade for all to enjoy! Art chalk provided.

Meet the Artist: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Poster artist Shane’ Mann will sign posters at the entrance to Esplanade Park

Rowboat Races: 1 p.m. – Finish

Registration at the pathway by the Stockton Bridge from NOON until 1 PM. Timed heats on Soquel Creek with two people per boat — We supply the boats!

Sponsored by the Craft Gallery

For more information and to pre-register for Capitola Beach Festival events, visit: CapitolaBeachFestival.com.