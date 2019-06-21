Seasonal Fire Restrictions Initiated

The Bureau of Land Management Central Coast Field Office is initiating fire restrictions, effective June 10, for BLM-managed public lands in Santa Cruz counties, due to wildland fire danger.

The National Interagency Fire Center predicts the likelihood for large wildland fires will be above normal this summer.

An unusually wet winter has produced an abundant grass crop, which has already cured or dried out. These heavy fuel loads have a high potential for creating extreme wildland fire behavior.

In the last decade, nearly 90 percent of wildland fires have been human caused. Individuals who spark wildfires, intentionally or unintentionally, may be held responsible for fire suppression and repair costs.

The public is advised to be extremely careful when recreating outdoors, carry a shovel and water at all times, and check weather forecasts and fire danger ratings before leaving home. The following restrictions will remain in place until further notice:

No tools powered by internal combustion engines off established roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers).

No motorized vehicles off established roads or trails.

No target shooting — hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Use of firearms for hunting is still allowed. Hunters must abide by state of California laws and regulations. Visit www.wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a developed recreation site, or other designated areas.

No fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

No explosives.

No campfires, barbecues or open fires, except in a developed campground. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are authorized with a valid California campfire permit available free at all BLM, Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices or at www.preventwildfireca.org/Permits.

One less spark means one less wildland fire. To learn how you can do your part to prevent wildland fire, visit www.readyforwildfire.org/. A listing of fire restrictions throughout BLM California is available at https://go.usa.gov/xmUEG.

•••

For specific questions, please call the Central Coast Field Office at 831-582-2200.