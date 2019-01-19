Seascape Golf Now Locally Owned

Aptos’ SAR Enterprises and The Holcomb Corporation Buy Club

In November, SAR Enterprises and The Holcomb Corporation, both companies headquartered in Aptos, bought The Seascape Golf Club. Located amidst the cypress and eucalyptus trees, at 610 Clubhouse Drive in Rio del Mar, the 132-acre property is once again in the hands of our own community.

“The timing and the circumstance were right, it really was a match made heaven,” Bob Ridino explained on the opportunity to acquire the course now and the partnership with The Holcomb Corporation. “It’s a labor of love, positive for the community.”

Originally called the Rio Del Mar Country Club, it was designed by Garrett and David Gill in 1926. During World War 2 it served as a “victory garden” for the war effort.

In 1945 it was reopened and has since maintained a lush mid-level course and popular clubhouse with tremendous character.

“We intend to make subtle changes, with a focus on enhancing the food and beverage service,” explained Mr. Ridino.

General Manager Gary Nelson, who has been at Seascape since 2007, will stay on board with his staff as part of the new team. A new addition to that team is chef Gonzalo “Gonzo” Sanchez who most recently was the Chef de Cuisine at the Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa. He looks forward to bringing his culinary skills and creativity to Seascape Golf Club.

“The Seascape Golf Course, and the Club, as it is affectionately known, is held in high personal regard by both the Holcomb and Ridino families of Aptos. It is much more than a beautiful piece of land with a pleasant clubhouse; it is an irreplaceable anchor of our Rio del Mar neighborhood. Personally, many of the fondest memories of my lifetime are tied to this facility. I know that many in our community feel the same way.”

Marc Holcomb observed that for him it was like coming full circle. He noted “I have been playing this course for over 50 years and even served as president of the men’s club in my mid 30’s. Bob and I are pleased that the golf club will be even more involved in the community.”

The new owners have long-term plans to upgrade various aspects of the course, to remodel the existing clubhouse, and to create a welcoming sports bar and restaurant that they hope will become a gathering place and dining destination for the entire community.

Robert Ridino, Owner and CEO of SAR Asset Management, Inc., has resided with his family in Santa Cruz County for nearly 40 years and has run his commercial real estate firm in Aptos since 1985.

Mark Holcomb’s reputation for bringing high quality and environmentally sensitive development to Santa Cruz County is well known. His crowning achievement is the Seascape Beach Resort. The 283 all-suite hotel overlooks the Monterey Bay, with stunning ocean front accommodations.

•••

Seascape Golf Club is a 6,034-yard par 71 golf course featuring immaculately manicured fairways, green rolling hills, set against the Pacific Ocean.

More information is available at www.seascapegc.com