Seascape Golf Club Changes Ownership

Local Residents Robert Ridino and Mark Holcomb Partner to Purchase and Manage an Aptos Jewel

SAR Enterprises and The Holcomb Corporation, both headquartered in Aptos, announced the formation of a new partnership to acquire The Seascape Golf Club. The club, located at 610 Clubhouse Drive in Aptos, will once again be in local hands as it heads into its second century of operation.

Since the mid-90’s, Seascape Golf Club has been owned and operated by San Diego based American Golf Corporation (AGC). The new partnership, Seascape GC, LLC, is presently in contract with AGC to assume ownership on or about November 1, 2018. In addition to ownership and operations, management will stay local as the partnership has hired Monterey Bay Golf Management Group. Well-known local general manager Gary Nelson, and many of his staff, will stay on board as part of the new team.

Robert Ridino, Owner and CEO of SAR Asset Management, Inc., has resided with his family in Santa Cruz County for nearly 40 years and has headquartered his business in Aptos since 1985. The company is a commercial real estate investment firm that manages an extensive nationwide investment real estate portfolio. Together the partners bring 75 years of real estate experience to this exciting venture.

Mark Holcomb’s reputation for bringing high quality and environmentally sensitive development to Santa Cruz County is well known. His crowning achievement, the Seascape Beach Resort, is Santa Cruz County’s premier destination oceanfront resort and conference center, carrying a AAA rated 4 diamond classification. Mr. Holcomb brings his decades of expertise in the guest services field to the new ownership team of the Seascape Golf Club and its facilities.

The parties were represented by 42-year veteran local broker and active community member Paul Bailey of Bailey Properties in Aptos.