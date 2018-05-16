Seascape Beach Resort Names New General Manager

Seascape Beach Resort has named Tim McGregor as its new general manager who is pleased to be back living and working on the Monterey Bay.

McGregor most recently managed a collection of Woodside Hotel properties, including the Indian Springs Resort and Spa in Calistoga and before that the Napa Valley Lodge, Bodega Bay Lodge, and Monterey Plaza Hotel. He confessed that “my family loved living in Monterey and sort of cursed me for moving away; we are all happy to be back.”

McGregor is happy to be leading Seascape into the future as a premier Monterey Bay resort and corporate beach retreat. He is working to maintain the resort’s high level of service and elevate the guest experience whenever possible.

“We’ve completed upgrading our pool areas and are underway on the guest room renovation project which should take about a year to complete. We’re doing it in phases to minimize impact on our guests,” said McGregor.

Seascape’s new general manager is married with two children and loves to ski, golf, play tennis, and do just about anything that gets him outdoors. When asked about his new role, he stated, “Working at a renowned resort like Seascape and living on the Monterey Bay is about as good as it gets.”

•••

Seascape Beach Resort (seascaperesort.com) is part of the Holcomb Family of businesses, which includes Palapas Restaurant y Cantina (palapasrestaurant.com), Seascape Wine and Spirits, and Holcomb Real Estate and Development. (holcombrealestate.com)