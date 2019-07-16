Thursday, July 18 • 9-11 a.m.

Save Our Shores will be helping to educate beachgoers and volunteers about their options when it comes to reducing waste with the “Instead of this, try this!” program during the next Seacliff State Beach cleanup.

The event will feature displays and discussions about alternatives for the plastic trash items found on the beach, along with information about which brands most pollute our beaches.

Join us at the picnic tables across from the Seacliff Beach main entrance (next to the snack shack and bathrooms). It is recommend that all volunteers dress in layers, wear sun protection, and bring a filled (reusable!) water bottle.

Please avoid bringing any single-use plastic to this cleanup. Volunteers under the age of 18 MUST be accompanied by an adult. Closed-toed shoes are required. Restrooms and drinking fountains are available onsite.

No RSVPs are necessary, but you can print and complete our waiver beforehand to save time: saveourshores.org/waiver. Be sure to bring your signed copy (1 per volunteer) to the event.