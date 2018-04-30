SCWD Community Water Plan Learning Center Now Open!

Drop by the Soquel Creek Water District office, located at 5180 Soquel Drive in Soquel and take a look at our new interactive Community Water Plan Learning Center. The Center is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for self-guided tours. You will learn the story of what we’re doing to meet our water needs while also protecting the groundwater basin from further seawater intrusion.

Learn about the technology and infrastructure needed for water recycling, desalination, water transfer, aquifer recharging, the detection and effects of seawater intrusion along our coastline and how your water company is planning to address water sustainability for its customers.

Become informed about Pure Water Soquel, Groundwater Replenishment and Seawater Intrusion Prevention Project. Pure Water Soquel is a groundwater replenishment project using advanced water purification methods to purify recycled water for replenishing the groundwater basin and protecting against seawater intrusion.

The purified water would mix with existing groundwater and eventually become part of the groundwater supply that is delivered to customers. Touch a microfiltration membrane, and sample purified water (which has been kindly provided by Orange County Water District who has been purifying water for groundwater recharge for 30 years).

The conceptual components of the Pure Water Soquel Project would include:

Source Water: Source water for the project would involve treating secondary effluent from the Santa Cruz Wastewater Treatment Facility (SC WWTF).

Treatment Facility: There are various new treatment options that could involve either treating the source water through multiple steps of processes that may include secondary, tertiary, and purification, depending on the source water. Three different locations for the purification facility are being evaluated in the environmental analysis.

Purified Water and Recharge Wells: The purified water would be conveyed to new recharge wells that would transmit the water down into the groundwater basin to create a seawater barrier and replenish the groundwater basin.

Conveyance Systems: New pipelines and conveyance improvements would transport the source water to the treatment facility and the treatment/brine discharge to the SC WWTF. New pipelines and conveyance would also be needed to transport the purified water to the recharge wells.

We hope to see you soon!

For guided tours, contact Vai at vaidehic@soquelcreekwater.org to set up an appointment.