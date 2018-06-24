Exhibit Dates: June 1 – October 31, 2018

Sculpture Is: In the Garden 2018 marks Pajaro Valley Arts’ twelfth sculpture exhibit in partnership with Sierra Azul Nursery & Gardens in Watsonville, CA.

The jurors, Susana Arias and Jeff Rosendale, selected over 80 sculptures created by more than 40 artists and collaborators.

Visit the stunning two-acre demonstration garden; relax under the umbrellas, bring your picnic lunch, and spend an afternoon enjoying the exhibit.

“I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free” – Michelangelo

Pajaro Valley Arts (gallery & office) 37 Sudden Street Watsonville, California 95076 831.722.3062 info@pvarts.org Wednesday through Sunday 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Website: https://pvarts.org

This exhibit is dedicated and in memory of our dear friend and Board Member James Aschbacher

•••

Sierra Azul Nursery & Garden • 2660 East Lake Avenue, (Highway 152 Across from the Fairgrounds) Watsonville • Open daily: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm, 831-728-2532

For more info call Pajaro Valley Arts, 831-722-3062