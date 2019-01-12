SCPD Launches Volunteers In Policing Program

Police Chief Andrew Mills is pleased to announce the addition of a new Volunteers in Policing (V.I.P.) program, designed to allow community members to assist the Santa Cruz Police Department (SCPD) enhance public safety and crime prevention efforts.

SCPD has engaged a team of trained citizen volunteers to support the department in non-enforcement duties. Our dedicated group of volunteers will help officers to provide additional services, maintain positive relationships with the public, free up officers’ time for higher level duties, and maximize impact in the community.

“Each volunteer on the streets will increase both community safety and department effectiveness by adding more eyes and ears and by freeing up sworn police officers to complete other critical tasks,” said Chief Mills. Together, we can help to ensure the City of Santa Cruz remains a safe place in which to live and work.”

Uniformed police volunteers will be patrolling the downtown area and, neighborhoods. They observe and report crime and quality-of-life issues to the department staff.

Santa Cruz Police Volunteers do not take enforcement action, carry weapons, or make arrests. Volunteer duties also include welfare checks on the elderly, conducting vacation home security checks, working at special events, enforcing parking violations, vehicle abatement and helping the department with clerical tasks.

Volunteers undergo screening and background checks, must be at least 18 years of age and be able to commit to a minimum of eight hours a month.

•••

To become an SCPD Volunteer and for more information go to SCPD Volunteers In Policing or email bthurman@cityofsantacruz.com or (831) 420-5989.