Scotts Valley’s Fun Years!

Santa’s Village, Hocus Pocus, and Lost World

The Santa Cruz Public Library System (SCPL) will kick off its Spring 2019 Local History Series at the Scotts Valley Library, 251 Kings Village Rd. on Saturday April 6th from 11 a.m. to noon.

Relive the 1940’s to the 1970’s with Jay Topping, who will offer a lively presentation on Scotts Valley in the days of Santa’s Village, Lost World, and Hocus Pocus, the TV clown remembered by thousands of kids.

Jay Topping is the historian of the Scotts Valley Historical Society. As the Ambassador at the Chamber of Commerce he is very active in promoting Scotts Valley’s rich 160-year history.

According to Library Director Susan Nemitz, “History matters. History is all around us. It connects us with sense of place, shared experience, and shared culture. Making local history accessible to the community is one of the most important ways libraries can connect people with each other and the world.”

The Spring Local History series brings local historians of note specializing in different geographic areas of the county for lively discussions, classes on doing your own research, plus Q & A.

Additional events in the April series include: Tales of Old Felton • April 27th 1 – 2:30 p.m. • The Satellite, Felton, 6265 Highway 9

•••