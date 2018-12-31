Scotts Valley Year in Review 2018

A look back on some of the highlights featured in Scotts Valley Times in 2018

January

On January 1, 2018 under the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, dispensaries opened their doors to customers 21 and over for recreational use.

February

Scotts Valley Spelling Bee Winner Owen Mercer, a student at Scotts Valley Middle School, advanced to the state competition.

March

Mountain Community Theatre presents Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. Directed by Bill Peters.

April

Meghan Clifton is awarded the Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is given to a local student who plans to major in agriculture.

May

The Santa Cruz Deputy Sheriff’s Association awarded local students with $1000 scholarships. The awards are named to commemorate SC County Law Enforcement Officers who gave their lives to public service.

Police Sergeant Loran “Butch” Baker, Officer Elizabeth Butler and Deputy Michael Gray. The Michael Gray award was given to Scotts Valley High School senior Cassidy O’Brien Kerr.

June

Congratulations San Lorenzo Valley Class of 2018!

Valedictorians: Samuel English, Aiden le Roux, Kahlo Smith

Salutatorians: Lucy Archibald, Rowan Nolan, Craig Yeomans

Top 10%: Aiden Burke, Zahira Elmansoumi, Sophia Magliato, Henry Slayer, Liam Tveit, Caitlyn Wade, Brittney Wood, Benjamin Yanowitz, Jordan Yanowitz, and Emma Zilge

July

Music at Skypark is a series of free concerts benefiting the music programs in local schools. $145k has been raised to date.

August

The Santa Cruz Yacht Club hosts the 26th annual Day on the Monterey Bay Regatta to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County. Over the past 25 years, the Regatta has raised over $1,000,000 to support youth mentoring in Santa Cruz.

The Scotts Valley Art & Wine Festival featured 107 artists, 30 classic cars, winning wines, craft beer, live music and a kid’s fun zone.

September

Scotts Valley Mayor Jim Reed State of the City Address. Key topics covered include:

Fiscal sustainability initiatives

Long-Term Community Planning Efforts

Town Center and Citywide Development Activity

October

The 32nd Annual Open Studios continues a tradition of free, self-guided tours that invite the public into 310 artist studios working in dozens of mediums across Santa Cruz County.

Scotts Valley Unified School District is the envy of the rest of Santa Cruz County. 96% of Scotts Valley students graduate from high school and 95% go on to college.

Ann Elizabeth Theirmann, MFA, was chosen to create the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019-2020 decal.

November

Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce honors leaders in the community that make Scotts Valley such a special place. This years leaders include Greg Wimp, Mari Rossi, Katie Bagley, Thomas Codiga, Knox Roofing and more!

Supervisor Bruce McPherson, the Santa Cruz County Office for Economic Development and the San Lorenzo Valley community all celebrated the grand reopening of historic Brookdale Lodge.

December

Times Publishing Group, Inc’s Publisher, Patrice Edwards, the E.D. of Jacobs Heart, Lori Butterworth, and Supervisor Zach Friend were invited to join other members of the community on stage for the Nutcracker.