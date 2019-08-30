Scotts Valley Times: September 2019



Brightening Up Vine Hill’s Lost and Found With Art: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For Elementary School’s New Mural, By Lori Landino • State of the City: Mayor To Make Annual Address Sept. 28 • September County Festivals • SV High Graduate Awarded $12,500 Scholarship • SLV & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs: September • Apple Pie Judges Announced! • Gail Pellerin to Speak About County’s New Voting System • Discover the Magic of Renaissance Faire: Step back in time to experience the English Renaissance like never before! • September is National Preparedness Month • Red Cross Offers Back-to-School Safety Tips • Start the School Year Off Right Scotts Valley Chamber Travel: Shades of Ireland: Second Informational Community Meeting | Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1-2 p.m. | Scotts Valley Library • Scotts Valley Community Awards 2019 Nominations Open Now! • Calendar of Upcoming Community Events • Art Wine & Beer Festival 2019 • Appreciation Party!: Chamber Members & Festival Volunteers • SV Rotary Offering New Corporate Memberships! • Chamber Welcomes Brite Horizons School to Scotts Valley • SPK and Associates Wins Big!: Earns Worldwide Elite Information Technology Award • Inn at Pasatiempo’s Beautiful Renovated Event Venue: Book Your Holiday Parties Now! … and much more!