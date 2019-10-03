Scotts Valley Times: October 2019



34th Annual Open Studios • Mamma Mia!: Presented by Mountain Community Theater • 2019 ‘Drive for Schools’ Now Underway • Noel Smith: A Celebration of Life • Democratic Club of North Santa Cruz County • Free Class: Retirement & Taxes • Community Observance of the 30th Anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake • Kind Brewery • County’s 34th Annual Open Studios: Visit Artists Over The First Three Weekends In October • Seven Ideas for an Unforgettable Open Studios Experience, By Molly Ressler • Last Chance for Nominations!: Scotts Valley Community Awards — Deadline is Wednesday Oct. 9th • Scotts Valley Veterinary Clinic: Serving The Community for Over 50 Years: Red Ribbon Ceremony to Welcome New Owner Dr. Emily Miller • Calendar of Upcoming Community Events • Togo’s Gives Back to the Community: Celebrate 2nd Anniversary Red Ribbon Ceremony to say Thanks! • Dr. Hardwick Celebrates First Anniversary with a FREE Consult: MoveStrong Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Successes with Clients Soars!, By Dr. Kyle Hardwick • Introducing New Member, Hwy17 Web Services: Your Local Provider & Solutions, By Andrew Pecanic • New Member Spotlight: Santa Cruz Mustang Club, By SCMC President Cami Corvin • Bay Federal named No. 1 in the Nation • Congratulations to Brite Horizons School on their Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at their new Scotts Valley location! • North-County High Schools Scoreboard … and much more!