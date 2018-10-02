Scotts Valley Times: October 2018



Measure A Parcel Tax by Derek Timm • Major Town Center Hurdle Cleared! • Scotts Valley City Council Election • October is Art Month on the Central Coast • Making Environmental Science Accessible • Local Measures on the Nov. 6 Ballot – A, G, H, N • 32nd Annual Open Studios • Valley High Schools Scoreboard • Stanford Cross Country Invitational – Scotts Valley and San Lorenzo Valley Results • Red Ribbon Ceremony 4th Anniversary Accurate Finance Group • Scotts Valley Community Awards: Submit your Nominations Today! • Calendar of Upcoming Events • Free Informational Breakfast on Measure A – Save Our Schools, by Derek Timm • Business Networking Mixer at Malone’s Grille • New Member Spotlight: Alternative Legal Services • Chamber Selects Artist for 2019-2020 Decal – Ann Elizabeth Thiermann … and much more!