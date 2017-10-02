Scotts Valley Times: October 2017



Falcon Club Hall of Fame Induction Dinner • 2017 Open Studios Art Tour • Coming to Boulder Creek… Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition • Brookdale Slipout Repair of State Route 9 • Fall Creek Fish Ladder Repairs Move Forward • 23rd Annual Fireworks Extravaganza • Fall Bike To Work Day — October 5 • The Air Around Us – Saturday, October 7, 1 – 4 p.m. Ben Lomond Park • Rate Increase For Most Water Customers • Coffee with a Cop • Overnight Closures Hwy 35/Skyline Rd • San Lorenzo River Sets New Record For Runoff • Boardwalk Chili Cook-Off! • Modern-Day Slavery • SCCB Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholder • Watsonville Wetlands Watch Native Plant Sale • Mayor’s State of the City Breakfast • Networking Tips for Business Success • Scotts Valley Community Awards Nominations • Calendar of Upcoming Events • Fontana Brothers: New Owners of Malone’s Grille • Oktoberfest Networking Mixer: SV Senior Center Celebrates New Re-Model • Kissed By An Angel Wines Donates to Make A Wish • September Ribbon Cuttings • Thank You Chamber Ambassadors! • Chamber Member Tips: Helping Your Small Business Succeed • Music Now Celebrating 30th Year • Thank You Renewing Members • Welcome New Members • Valley High Schools Scoreboard … and much more!