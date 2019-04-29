Scotts Valley Times: May 2019



SLVHS Presents: Mamma Mia! • Fire Station Burrito Breakfast • CDFW Reminds Public to Leave Young Wildlife Alone • Santa Cruz Supports Affordable Housing Bill: Senate Bill 5 Would Provide Sustainable, Ongoing Funding for Constructing Needed Homes • CCOF Earns Integrity Award • Unmet Paratransit & Transit Needs • Cabrillo Launches ‘Landed’ Program: First College in California; Already Helping K-12 School Employees in County Buy Homes • Valley High Schools Scoreboards • Scotts Valley Property Management: Our company’s motto – “Careful Management”, By Edita McQuary • Call for Artists!: Scotts Valley Art Wine & Beer Festival’s 20th Anniversary Show! • 2019 Scotts Valley Business Walk: Friday, May 17 • Calendar of Upcoming Events • Scotts Valley Celebrates the Opening of Farmer’s Market Season: May 4 at Scotts Valley Community Center • Coast Veterinary Services: Grand Opening / Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on May 23 • New Member Spotlights • Marite Dufour: David Lyng Real Estate • TherapyWorks • B Sharp School of Music Summer Camp • New Drive-thru Starbuck Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening • Zinnia’s Gift Boutique Hosting Customer Appreciation Event • Camp Is For Everyone • Teen Summer Camps, By Jason Montag … and much more!