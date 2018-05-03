Scotts Valley Times: May 2018



Scotts Valley Cultural Arts Center Launches Gofundme • Habitat Connectivity Project • SLVWD Replacing Leaking Water Tank • The Adventures of Tom Sawyer: The Musical • Eleventh Annual Music in May: at Cabrillo College’s Samper Recital Hall • Hospice of SC Honors Volunteers Disco-style! • VCUM Bucks For Hunger • ASSE Student Exchange Program • ‘Earthquake Safety’ • LUNAFEST Short Films • Medical Reserve Prepare For Mobile Hospital • Kids and Water Go Together: Teaching Babies and Toddlers to Swim • SLV & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs May 2018 • Shoulder Widening On Highway 1 And 17 • Valley High Schools Scoreboard • 831 Kitchens Baths Design and Accessories Grand Opening May 10 • May Business Networking Mixer • Calendar of Upcoming Events • CRUZIO Internet/Santa Cruz Fiber! • Bonny Doon Garden Tour to Benefit Valley Churches United • GoFundMe Campaign for Scotts Valley Cultural Arts Center • Chamber Mega Mixer Roaring Camp • Welcome New Members • Building Self-Esteem Away From Home … and much more!