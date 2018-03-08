Scotts Valley Times: March 2018



Local Boy Fighting Cancer • The 2018 Human Race • Another Place/Another Time at SCMAC • Documentary Film ‘Miss Representation’ • Julius Caesar on stage at Ben Lomond’s Park Hall March 15 – April 8 • Bay Fed SV Manager: Kathleen Courtney • Sheriff’s Office Mobile Substation • Daytime Closures Highway 35/ Skyline Rd Resume Monday, March 5 • Overnight Closures on State Route 9 in Brookdale • 2018–2019 Civil Grand Jury • Dine for the Red Cross • Music & Auction for MiM (Music in May) • Valley News Update: March 2018 – Progress of Scotts Valley Town Center Project – New Scotts Valley High School Principal Announced – New CEO at Central California Alliance for Health • TPG 18th Annual Poetry Contest Winners • CTEP Expo Showcases Career-Ready Students; Connecting Real Skills to Current Labor Markets • Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off • Valley High Schools Scoreboard • Cheryl Rebottaro, Financial Advisor, by Noel Smith • Building Kidz of Scotts Valley • Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting for Scotts Valley Dental Wellness • Calendar of Upcoming Events • GoboSource – A Scotts Valley Projection Company with Global Reach • Jill Davis – Realtor with Keller Williams Santa Cruz • I On Design – 30 Years Strong • Welcome New Members … and much more!