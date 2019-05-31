Scotts Valley Times: June 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Cement Ship Centennial Celebrations • A Universe of Stories: SCPL’s Summer Reading Program for Kids of All Ages • Agape Dance Academy presents Cinderella • Santa Cruz SPCA Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Shelter • Aptos’ Annual Fourth of July Events • Training Records Now Available Online • Monterey Express Shuttle Fastest Way to U.S. Open • Santa Cruz Art League • Bay Shore Lyric Opera Presents: Bellini’s Norma • Float Builders Needed for Lighted Nautical Parade • Seacliff Plaque Ceremony • SCCB Makes Best Performing Bank List: Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List for Sixth Straight Year • ESF to Renew National Accreditation: Land Trust Accreditation Commission Seeks Public Comment • Watsonville Rotary Club Lobster Feast Returns • Cabrillo Stage Summer Season: Shows begin June 27 and July 25; Musicals Beehive and Into the Woods • Free Lunch for Kids • PVUSD Holds Second Annual College Signing Day! • Down to Earth Women Luncheon Has Record-Breaking Attendance! • Open Streets Returns to Downtown Watsonville: Fourth Annual Pop-up Street Festival Brings Local Businesses Together • CalFresh Benefits Expanded to Serve Seniors and People with Disabilities • SCC Parkinson’s Group Welcomes Dr. Halpern • Astrophysicist Natalie Batalha will give annual Mandel Lecture • Seven Pet Safety Tips for Fourth of July • Cabrillo’s Largest Graduating Class • The Hideout Gutted in Fire: Owners Hope To Rebuild Business Soon as Possible • Locals Honored for Water Conservation Videos: Bay Area High School Students Awarded for Water-Wise Gardening Production • RTC Receives Grant for Scotts Creek Lagoon and Marsh Restoration Planning • How to Combine Learning and Fun: 5 Tips to Keep Kids’ Brains Active and Avoid the Summer Slide • Planning a Stress-Free Group Summer Getaway • California Outdoors Q&As: Mountain Lion Depredation … and much more!