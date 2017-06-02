Scotts Valley Times: June 2017



The Addams Family Is Back! • Sandra Faber awarded Gruber Cosmology Prize by Tim Stephens • 2017 Heroes Breakfast Honorees • Lichen Oaks Adaptive Riding Center by Patti Bond • Envision Scotts Valley — Let’s Hear from You • Norovirus Outbreak In Santa Cruz County • SCCFB 100th Anniversary Celebration • Fantastic Figures Festival • NorCal State High School Mountain Bike Finals • Measure D: Five-Year Project Ready for Review • 2017 All-SCCAL: Valley High Schools • Calling All Artists! Booth Fee Increases after June 15 – 18th Annual Art Wine & Beer Festival August 19 & 20 • Festival Volunteers Needed: Sign-ups Available Online at svartfest.com • Calendar of Upcoming Events • David Lyng Celebrates Grand Opening & Merger with American Dream Realty • FREE Beta Testing Program For SV Businesses • “Enchanting Gardens in the Valley” – Valley Churches United Missions Local Garden Tour • Yama Martial Arts Grand Re-Opening • ENVISION Scotts Valley: What Can You See? • GateWay Bible Church ‘River of Life’ Vacation Bible Camp July 17-21 • The Bottom Line About Camp Costs • Integrity Automotive • William Clayton Greene – Celebrating 32 Years of Fine Jewelry Design by Edita McQuary … and much more!